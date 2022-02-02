Germany rejects use of word 'apartheid' in connection with Israel

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany rejects the use of terms such as "apartheid" in connection with Israel, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We reject expressions like apartheid or a one-sided focusing of criticism on Israel. That is not helpful to solving the conflict in the Middle East," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christopher Burger told a regular government news conference.

Amnesty International accused Israel on Tuesday of subjecting Palestinians to a system of apartheid founded on policies of "segregation, dispossession and exclusion" that it said amounted to crimes against humanity. read more

