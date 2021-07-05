Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries

Passengers walk through a terminal at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Portugal and Russia were no longer "areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving in Germany from those countries.

All four countries had been downgraded to "high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.

The quarantine period can be shortened to five if they test negative for COVID-19.

"If you have spent time in a high incidence area prior to entry, the relevant test may not be conducted earlier than five days after entry," the institute said on its website.

Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Diane Craft and Sonya Hepinstall

