Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany to require proof of COVID immunity or negative test on arrival - sources

2 minute read

Passengers pass a sign leading to a test center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Munich International Airport, Germany, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - All travellers arriving in Germany will be required from this weekend to demonstrate immunity from COVID-19 either from a vaccine or previous infection, or present a negative test result, government sources reported.

The plan reflects growing concern among Germany's regional and national leaders that rising caseloads in tourist destinations could help fuel a fourth wave when Germans come home from holiday.

Germany now requires a negative test or proof of immunity only from those arriving from so-called "risk areas", "high-incidence areas" and "virus-variant areas", which in Europe now include Britain, Spain and the Netherlands.

Rules are now also applied differently at airports and road crossings, and regional leaders are keen to make them more consistent.

Germany saw 3,142 new infections on Thursday, according to its main disease fighting agency, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases. Average daily new cases in Britain stand at almost 30,000.

After an initial slow start, Germany has swiftly implemented widespread vaccination, with 61.3% of the population receiving at least one shot, dramatically reducing the disease's severity and lethality.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Thomas Escritt Editing by Peter Graff and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:59 AM UTCRussia touts Britain, France for wider nuclear talks

Russia said on Thursday that it wanted Britain and France to be included in wider nuclear arms control talks with the United States, while it said that Washington wanted China to be included.

EuropeFrance calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive
EuropeMoney rolls in for Europe Inc as companies banish pandemic blues
EuropeHope of finding survivors of blast in German industrial park fades
EuropeItaly's Draghi under pressure over contested justice reform