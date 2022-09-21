Germany: Russian mobilisation is sign of Moscow's lack of success in Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2022. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS/

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The German chancellor sees in Russia's partial military mobilisation signs that Moscow's attack on Ukraine is not successful, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

With a view to President Vladimir Putin's plans for four occupied regions to hold referendums in the coming days on joining Russia, the spokesperson said that Russian "sham referendums" would never be recognised.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle

