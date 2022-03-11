Germany in same situation come autumn without vaccine mandate -health min

A nurse prepares a shot of "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the vaccination centre in the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned on Friday that Germany will fail to get the coronavirus pandemic under control and will be in the same situation as now by autumn if the government does not put in place a general vaccine mandate.

Germany recorded 252,836 new infections on Friday, a day after hitting a new record of 262,752 daily cases.

Reporting by Miranda Murray

