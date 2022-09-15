Germany says it will deliver two additional multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Federal Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany will supply two more multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday in Berlin.

"We have decided to deliver two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers including 200 rockets to Ukraine," she told a Bundeswehr conference, adding the training of the Ukrainian operators was expected to start in September.

"On top of this, we will send 50 Dingo armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine," Lambrecht announced, referring to an armoured vehicle that the German military extensively used during NATO's military operation in Afghanistan.

She also said a deal on a circle swap of infantry fighting vehicles with Greece and Ukraine was almost completed, meaning Germany would soon hand over 40 Marder IFVs to Greece while Greece, in turn, would pass on 40 of its Soviet-built BMP-1 IFVs to Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.