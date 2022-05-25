Germany says its policy on China is under development

A student holds flags of China and Germany before a welcome ceremony hosted by China's President Xi Jinping for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Germany is concerned about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging China to be transparent.

Western states and rights groups accuse Xinjiang authorities of detaining and torturing Uyghurs and other minorities in camps. Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism. read more

Berlin's China policy "is under development," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.

Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

