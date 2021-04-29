Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeGermany says new EU COVID vaccine contracts have clear rules on delivery shortfalls

Reuters
1 minute read

The European Union's contracts for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in 2022/23 contain clear rules what would happen if the vaccine makers do not deliver, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, signalling the bloc had learned its lesson after troubles with AstraZeneca (AZN.L).

The European Commission has launched legal proceedings against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 28, 2021 · 3:16 PM UTCBullets in the mail: death threat sent to another candidate in Madrid election

Spanish postal workers intercepted a death threat letter with two bullets enclosed that was mailed to the conservative head of the Madrid region, the Interior Ministry said late on Tuesday, just days after her hard-left rival in an election for the regional assembly received a similar threat.

EuropeEU official warns of risks of disjointed COVID vaccine records
EuropeFrance draws up bill on surveillance of jihadist websites
EuropeRussian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg
EuropePope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals