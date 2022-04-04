Germany says will agree more sanctions on Russia in coming days

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany and its international partners will agree further sanctions on Russia in the coming days, a government spokesperson said on Monday, adding that he was confident the European Union would remain united on fresh measures.

"We will decide further measures in the coming days, consulting our allies beforehand," the spokesperson told reporters. "(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences of these further sanctions."

An economy ministry spokesperson said a gas embargo would have economic consequences for Germany, and so it should act prudently. The ministry was looking at the "complex" situation of Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and Rosneft (ROSN.MM) units in Germany, she added.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr

