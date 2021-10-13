Skip to main content

Europe

Germany sees no gas supply shortages - energy ministry

1 minute read

Flames from a gas burner are reflected on a cooker in a private home in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany does not currently see any gas supply shortages, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked if the government will take action to fill the country's storage tanks in response to global price increases.

The country's gas stores are currently 75% full and filling slowly, the energy ministry spokesperson said, adding that the capacity of German gas storage is higher than that of other countries such as Britain.

"For this reason, the amount of gas available in Germany is higher than in some countries that have the tanks filled at 100%," she said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:33 AM UTC

Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma

Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood.

Europe
EU to propose easing checks on British trade to N. Ireland
Europe
Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival
Europe
Credit Suisse waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse
Europe
Analysis: Inflation revival is a victory, not a defeat, for central banks