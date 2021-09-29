Germany sees no sign of fuel shortage like in Britain

Instructor Andy Hawes during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany does not see any sign that it could face the same kind of fuel shortages suffered in Britain, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"We do not see any shortages in Germany," the spokesperson told a government news conference. "The supply situation is good, security is high."

Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic-buying for almost a week that has left pumps dry across major cities, after oil companies warned they did not have enough tanker drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt

