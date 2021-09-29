Skip to main content

Europe

Germany sees no sign of fuel shortage like in Britain

1 minute read

Instructor Andy Hawes during a lesson in an articulated lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany does not see any sign that it could face the same kind of fuel shortages suffered in Britain, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"We do not see any shortages in Germany," the spokesperson told a government news conference. "The supply situation is good, security is high."

Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic-buying for almost a week that has left pumps dry across major cities, after oil companies warned they did not have enough tanker drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.

read more

Reporting by Alexander Ratz, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:17 AM UTC

New Besties? German Greens, FDP cosy up to build coalition

The leaders of Germany's Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) posted a smiling selfie of themselves on Wednesday and said they were finding some common ground in preliminary talks about joining a three-way coalition after an election on Sunday.

Europe
Russia threatens YouTube block after RT TV's German channels are deleted
Europe
Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says
Europe
Russia arrests top cybersecurity executive in treason case - court
Europe
Italy gives COVID green light to six non-EU tourist destinations