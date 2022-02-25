Germany to send company of troops to Slovakia to join new NATO battlegroup

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht arrives prior to the start of a security cabinet meeting, as Russia's military operation begins in Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany February 24, 2022. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany will send a company of troops to Slovakia that will build part of a new NATO battlegroup to be established there, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

"We are working on quickly sending a company to Slovakia," she told German public TV ZDF after talks with her Slovak counterpart.

