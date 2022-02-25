1 minute read
Germany to send company of troops to Slovakia to join new NATO battlegroup
BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany will send a company of troops to Slovakia that will build part of a new NATO battlegroup to be established there, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.
"We are working on quickly sending a company to Slovakia," she told German public TV ZDF after talks with her Slovak counterpart.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Chris Reese
