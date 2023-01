BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A government spokesperson, the foreign and the defence ministries declined to comment.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Riham Alkousaa











