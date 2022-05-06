Germany to send seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht speaks during a news conference after the meeting with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, in Pristina, Kosovo May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five howitzers the Dutch already pledged, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

The training of Ukrainian troops on the artillery weapons can start next week in Germany, she told reporters in the Slovak town Sliac where she was supposed to meet her Dutch counterpart later today.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.