Germany sends Tornado warplanes and maritime patrol aircraft to Baltic Sea area

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany is sending Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft on a reconnaissance mission to the Baltic Sea area, Germany's mission to NATO said on Twitter on Monday.

A spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said she could not immediately give any details due to operational security concerns.

Earlier in the day, the German navy dispatched six additional warships, four of them to the Baltic Sea.

