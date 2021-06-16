Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany set to offer vaccine to all willing by August

2 minute read

Doctor Oezge Kaya delivers the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to 84-year-old Horst Nitschke at a doctor's practice in Berlin, Germany, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca/File Photo

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Germany is on track to have given at least a first COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of the population this week and will be able to offer a vaccine to everybody who wants one by the end of July or early August, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Jens Spahn said the expected delivery of more vaccines mostly from Pfizer(PFE.N)-BioNTech(22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) should mean that Germany can offer a shot to everybody who wants one in the coming two months.

The demand for vaccinations will decline from September, Spahn said.

The government is still ready to help the federal states finance vaccination centres beyond the end of September, he said, even though it is unclear when booster shots for the elderly will start.

While Germany's vaccination campaign was initially sluggish, it has ramped up in recent weeks and infections have fallen rapidly, allowing the government to lift lockdown measures. read more

Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:54 PM UTCPutin sees ‘a lot of issues’ as summit with Biden begins

With deep disagreements likely and expectations of solving them low, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down in a lakeside Geneva villa on Wednesday for their first summit since Biden took office.

EuropeBrexit deal risks undermining N.Ireland peace, says UK's Frost
EuropeEU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter
EuropeThe French campaigner rebuilding LGBT+ community's trust in police
EuropeUK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target