Germany stands by Russia sanctions despite gas crisis - govt spokesperson

The Astora natural gas depot, which is the largest natural gas storage in Western Europe, is pictured in Rehden, Germany, March 16, 2022. Astora is part of the Gazprom Germania Group. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not consider support for Russia sanctions to be waning even with energy bills expected to surge further, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

"We face difficult months ahead," the spokesperson said, adding "but it is clear that we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine and we stand behind the sanctions that we agreed together with the European Union and the international community".

Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, the spokesperson also ruled out an approval for the shelved Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

