Germany still working on recommendation for COVID-19 booster shot

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The benefit of a third covid-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised and very old people is obvious but it not so clear for younger population, the head of Germany's vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday.

The committee, known as STIKO, is still working on a recommendation regarding third booster shots for various age groups that are not in the highest risk category, its head Thomas Mertens said.

"The more difficult question is when the healthy people in our country who are in the age group between 18 and 59 will be vaccinated again. The data situation is more difficult to assess," Mertens told journalists in a news conference.

