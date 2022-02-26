Germany to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, missiles - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a statement on Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2022. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks so it can defend itself against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Scholz said on Twitter.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

