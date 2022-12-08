Germany urges Britain, EU to seize opportunity in N.Ireland talks

Annalena Baerbock, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, speaks at the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Emilie Madi/File Photo

DUBLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister on Thursday urged British and European Union negotiators to seize the current window of opportunity to settle their post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland.

"This is the message I will take to London tomorrow," Annalena Baerbock told a news conference in Dublin ahead of a visit to London on Friday.

