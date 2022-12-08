Germany urges Britain, EU to seize opportunity in N.Ireland talks















DUBLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister on Thursday urged British and European Union negotiators to seize the current window of opportunity to settle their post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland.

"This is the message I will take to London tomorrow," Annalena Baerbock told a news conference in Dublin ahead of a visit to London on Friday.

