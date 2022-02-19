Germany urges nationals to leave Ukraine

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry on Saturday told German nationals to leave Ukraine now, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased further.

"German nationals are urged to leave the country now," the ministry said in a statement. "A military confrontation is possible at any time."

Other countries including Britain and the United States have also asked their nationals to depart immediately.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle

