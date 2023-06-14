Germany to use Saab system to enable Eurofighter for electronic warfare role















BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany plans to use a system made by Saab (SAABb.ST) as it aims to enable Eurofighter (AIR.PA) jets for a role in electronic warfare, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Saab's mission-tested system meets German requirements most comprehensively, the defence ministry said in an information to parliament.

Spiegel magazine was first to report on the plans.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Christoph Steitz











