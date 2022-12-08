Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister















BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.

"I cannot understand Austria's position in this respect," Faeser told reporters ahead of talks with her EU counterparts. "I know that Austria has big domestic debates over the issue."

She added: "We will support Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria, all three."

