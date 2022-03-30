Germany won't let up in drive to ensure Russia sanctions effective

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany and its partners in the international community will not let up in their efforts to ensure that sanctions against Russia's economy are not undermined, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Asked whether countries from Asia doing business with Russia could hinder the impact of the sanctions, the spokesperson said the international community was working to ensure participation in the measures was as wide as possible and not undermined.

"We will not let up in this commitment," he told a regular government news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.