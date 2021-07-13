Europe
Germany won't make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory - Merkel
BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany will not make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that ensuring more Germans get vaccinated, sticking to distancing rules and testing should help prevent a fourth wave.
"We have no intention of going down this road," Merkel said during a news conference. "There will be no compulsory vaccination."
