Germany won't make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears her protective mask after a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of the country's 16 federal states to discuss COVID-19 measurements in Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany will not make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that ensuring more Germans get vaccinated, sticking to distancing rules and testing should help prevent a fourth wave.

"We have no intention of going down this road," Merkel said during a news conference. "There will be no compulsory vaccination."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Riham Alkousaa

