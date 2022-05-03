Germany would support Finland, Sweden NATO bid - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on the day of a special German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house Schloss Meseberg in Meseberg, Germany May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday noone could assume that Russia would not attack other countries and Germany would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO.

"If these two countries decide they should join the NATO alliance then they can count on our support," Scholz said in a statement after hosting the Swedish and Finnish leaders at a two day cabinet retreat.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

