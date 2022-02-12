Germany's Baerbock says Ukraine crisis is escalating

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is escalating, but Germany is making all efforts to find a diplomatic solution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not in picture) in Amman, Jordan, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

"We must be prepared for all scenarios," Baerbock said during a news conference in Cairo.

She was speaking as Berlin urged citizens to leave Ukraine and ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Ukraine and Russia for talks next week.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens

