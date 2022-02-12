1 minute read
Germany's Baerbock says Ukraine crisis is escalating
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is escalating, but Germany is making all efforts to find a diplomatic solution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday.
"We must be prepared for all scenarios," Baerbock said during a news conference in Cairo.
She was speaking as Berlin urged citizens to leave Ukraine and ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Ukraine and Russia for talks next week.
Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens
