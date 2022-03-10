Germany's Baerbock stresses need to bring Bosnia closer to Europe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a news conference following a meeting with her Polish and French counterparts in Lodz, Poland March 1, 2022. Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

SARAJEVO, March 10 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany and Bosnia-Herzegovina needed to work most closely and intensively on the issue of bringing the Balkan country closer to Europe.

"We want to live together in the European house," said Baerbock on Thursday during a joint news conference in Sarajevo with her counterpart, Bisera Turkovic.

She added that the war in Ukraine was proof of the need of further rapprochement between the Western Balkans and the European Union.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Madeleine Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.