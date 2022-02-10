Germany's BaFin probes Adler Group's financial reporting - Handelsblatt

The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside one of its offices in Bonn, Germany, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin is examining the financial reports of Adler Group (ADJ.DE), one of Germany's biggest landlords, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing Frankfurt prosecutors.

BaFin has been looking into allegations made against Adler by short seller Fraser Perring's Viceroy Research.

Viceroy Research, in a report published on Oct. 6, 2021, said Adler Group's "balance sheet has been artificially inflated to a significant degree, its shares are not investible", causing the group's shares to tumble. Adler rejected the allegations.

Frankfurt prosecutors are in contact with BaFin about Adler's finances, a spokesperson confirmed.

BaFin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Tom Sims

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.