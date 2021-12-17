Germany's CDU party elects Friedrich Merz, 66, new leader

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman candidates Helge Braun, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Roettgen attend a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-right Christian Democrats elected Friedrich Merz their leader to follow Armin Laschet, who lost September's national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats.

Merz, a right-winger, is popular with party membership and has promised a break with the centrist course pursued by Angela Merkel during her 16-year tenure as chancellor.

His rivals Norbert Roettgen and Helge Braun had both positioned themselves as Merkel's heirs.

The 66-year-old succeeded on his third attempt to win the party's presidency, gaining 62.1% of the membership votes.

A lawyer from western Germany, Merz was a senior legislator in the early 2000s before quitting to pursue a lucrative career with asset manager Black Rock. He returned to the German parliament in 2021.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Miranda Murray

