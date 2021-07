Europe · July 13, 2021 · 10:22 PM UTC EXCLUSIVE European efforts to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the drug, providing new insight into the country’s struggle to win foreign acceptance of its product.