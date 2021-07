Passengers wear face masks as they wait for an S-Bahn commuter train on the platform at Friedrichstrasse station during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,919 to 3,754,511, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91,520, the tally showed. Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann