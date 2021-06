General view of the "Landungsbruecken", a landing pier for ferries and tourist boats at the harbor, during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hamburg, Germany April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,917 to 3,687,828, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 179 to 88,774, the tally showed.