Germany's COVID-19 wave flattens as regions ease curbs

A placard reading 'You can receive your coronavirus vaccine from us" is pictured in the 'Europa Apotheke' pharmacy on the first day trained pharmacies carry out COVID-19 vaccinations amid the corovavirus disease pandemic in Dusseldorf, Germany, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany's daily rise in the number of coronavirus infections is slowing, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Thursday, indicating that a fourth wave of the pandemic could flatten soon.

Germany reported 247,862 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, up 5% from the same day last week. The 7-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also rose to 1,465 from 1,451 a day earlier.

Germany's adjusted hospitalisation rate rose only slightly to 10.96 per 100,000 people from 10.88 a day earlier.

Germany COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations

Germany's coronavirus wave is expected to peak around mid-February, the health minister said last month. The number of cases stabilising means the country could start discussing easing national restrictions.

Several of Germany's federal states have already announced easing of restrictions as worries fade about the strain the Omicron variant could put on the health care system.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.