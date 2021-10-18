Skip to main content

Germany's FDP agree to enter government coalition talks - source

Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner gives a statement following a meeting for exploratory talks for a possible new government coalition in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany's business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) on Monday followed its prospective partners, the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, in giving a green light to three-way coalition negotiations to form the next government, an FDP source said.

The FDP federal leadership and members of parliament voted in favour of starting negotiations in earnest following initial explorative meetings, which could see the SPD's Olaf Scholz succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

The centre-left SPD and ecological Greens had already approved starting talks.

The targeted "traffic light" alliance - named after the parties' red, yellow and green colours - would be led by the SPD which came first in last month's election.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Alison Williams

