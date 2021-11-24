Europe
Germany's Greens to have right to nominate European Commissioner
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party will have the right to nominate the country's European Commissioner if the Commission President is not from Germany, according to coalition agreement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Germany's current European Commissioner, and the current Commission President, is Ursula von der Leyen, a German from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
