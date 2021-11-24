Germany's Greens to have right to nominate European Commissioner

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a news conference ahead of the G20 Summit and the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany's Greens party will have the right to nominate the country's European Commissioner if the Commission President is not from Germany, according to coalition agreement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's current European Commissioner, and the current Commission President, is Ursula von der Leyen, a German from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

