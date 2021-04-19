Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany's Greens want to lead next government - Baerbock

The chancellor candidate of Germany's Greens said on Monday she wants to lead the next government after a September election in Europe's largest economy, urging voters to help her ecologist party overtake the conservatives who lead in polls.

"We would like to lead this government - but since politics is not a wish-fulfillment exercise, it will be up to the voters to decide who will come out of this election with how much strength," Annalena Baerbock told a news conference.

