Germany's Lindner says Europe will be able to shield its economies against inflation rising over Ukraine war
PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine will lead to cost increases, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, but the bloc will be able to protect its economies against the effects of further inflation.
Lindner spoke ahead of a European finance ministers' meeting in Paris which is due to focus largely on the fallout from Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Asked about additional financial sanctions against Russia, going beyond those agreed on by EU leaders late on Thursday, Lindner reiterated said that "all options" remained on the table."
