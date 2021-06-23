Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany's Merkel criticises Hungary's anti-LGBT bill

1 minute read

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday criticised Hungary's planned new law to ban the dissemination of materials in schools on homosexuality and gender change.

"I think this law is wrong and also not compatible with my ideas," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding the bill was something she rejected politically.

Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:54 AM UTCCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country's citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

EuropeBritain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork
EuropeAnalysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J's COVID vaccine struggles in Europe
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned
EuropeUEFA prohibits 'rainbow' protest at Germany vs Hungary game