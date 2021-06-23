Germany's Merkel criticises Hungary's anti-LGBT bill

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday criticised Hungary's planned new law to ban the dissemination of materials in schools on homosexuality and gender change.

"I think this law is wrong and also not compatible with my ideas," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding the bill was something she rejected politically.

