Germany's Merkel to hold farewell talks with China's Li on Monday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not seen) as part of the Sixth German-Chinese Government Consultations, in Berlin, Germany April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Monday hold virtual farewell talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and receive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

Merkel and Li will discuss bilateral and international relations, economic issues, climate change and preparations for the G20 summit, the spokesperson said at regular government news conference.

The meeting with von der Leyen will focus on current political issues, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Maria Sheahan

