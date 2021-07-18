Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany's Merkel pledges fast help in 'terrifying' record floods

1 minute read
1/5

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer hold a news conference in the flood-ravaged village of Schuld, near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate state, Germany, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised fast financial aid on Sunday after visiting one of the areas worst affected by record floods that have killed at least 157 people in the country over past days.

"We are by your side," Merkel told residents of the small town Adenau in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, calling the situation there "terrifying".

She added that a short-term relief programme would be launched by the government on Wednesday.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:09 PM UTCThe floods are terrifying, says Merkel as European death toll rises to 184

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 184 as a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather.

EuropeGermany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge
EuropeMykonos, Greece's famed party island, falls silent under new COVID rules
EuropeLearn to switch off, says pope in first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay
EuropeAs floods hit western Europe, scientists say climate change hikes heavy rain