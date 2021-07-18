Germany's Merkel pledges fast help in 'terrifying' record floods

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Rhineland-Palatinate State Premier Malu Dreyer hold a news conference in the flood-ravaged village of Schuld, near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate state, Germany, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised fast financial aid on Sunday after visiting one of the areas worst affected by record floods that have killed at least 157 people in the country over past days.

"We are by your side," Merkel told residents of the small town Adenau in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, calling the situation there "terrifying".

She added that a short-term relief programme would be launched by the government on Wednesday.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

