Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Germany's Merkel says EU should seek direct contact with Putin

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears her protective face mask after delivering a government declaration on the upcoming European Council meeting at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union must seek to speak directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and improve relations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, we as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president," Merkel said in what was expected to be her last speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"It is not enough for the U.S. president to talk to the Russian president. I very much welcome that, but the EU must also create forums for dialogue," she added.

Merkel is not running for a fifth term in a September election.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Writing Caroline Copley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:39 AM UTCLarger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says

British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee died on Wednesday by suicide in a Barcelona prison after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters.

EuropeGermany's Merkel says EU should seek direct contact with Putin
EuropeCopenhagen tops Monocle's list of best cities for quality of life
EuropeGerman adventurer dies in Swiss wingsuit flight from helicopter

A German adventurer died in a crash after taking off from a helicopter wearing a wingsuit, Swiss police said on Thursday.

EuropeFrench court sets date in Apple case over App Store developer contracts