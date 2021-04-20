Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany's Merkel says very concerned about Navalny's health

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at Gendarmenmarkt square for a memorial ceremony for the victims of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Germany is very concerned about Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's health, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"The German government, together with others, is pressing for him to receive adequate medical treatment," she told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Tuesday.

Merkel also said that a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine created an "alarmingly tense" situation, saying it was important to keep a dialogue going on the issue.

