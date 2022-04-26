Germany's network agency says monitoring Russian gas delivery situation

The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator on Tuesday said it was monitoring the gas delivery situation from Russia after Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) told Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning. read more

"We are monitoring the situation very closely. The security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed," the agency said.

Reporting by Christ Steitz Writing by Riham Alkousaa

