Germany's new China policy will not be naive - economy minister

People look at a screen showing German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck during the German Employers' Day of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) in Berlin, Germany September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany is working on a new China policy that will not be naive and will aim to reduce its dependency on Beijing for raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

Habeck said China was a welcome trading partner, but that Germany must take countermeasures against state protectionism.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," the minister said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

