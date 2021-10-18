Skip to main content

Europe

Germany's pandemic state of emergency to end Nov. 25 - Bild

1 minute read

People are pictured during a medical conversation before receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Revolte Bar, which has been able to reopen after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said special regulations relating to the coronavirus pandemic could end on November 25, though many indoor test, vaccine and other hygiene measures would need to remain in place, Bild reported.

"This means the state of emergency that has been in place for almost 19 months since March 28, 2020 will end," he said on Monday, according to the newspaper. "We are moving from a state of emergency to a state of special caution."

The exceptional pandemic-control measures expire automatically unless actively extended by parliamentary vote.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:21 PM UTC

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

The EU will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines, to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states.

Europe
Life after COVID: EU re-thinks budget rules for new era
Europe
Germany's pandemic state of emergency to end Nov. 25 - Bild
Europe
Italy faces capital demand of more than $8 bln to offload Monte dei Paschi
Europe
Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure