Germany's Scholz to attend G7 Ukraine discussion with Zelenskiy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take part in a G7 virtual discussion on Sunday on the situation in Ukraine that will be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a German government spokesperson said.

Scholz will also give a televised address to the German people on the evening of May 8, which marks the anniversary of the end of World War Two, the spokesperson added.

The date takes on special meaning this year as two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany are now at war, added the spokesperson, referring to Ukraine and Russia.

