Germany's Scholz did not agree with Putin on rouble energy payments -spokesperson

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is committed to a G7 agreement that energy supplies from Russia would be paid for only in euros or U.S. dollars, a German government spokesman said after Scholz spoke to President Vladimir Putin by phone on Wednesday.

The Russian president told Scholz that nothing would change for European partners and payments would still be made in euros and transferred to Gazprom bank, which is not affected by sanctions, and then converted into roubles, said the German spokesperson.

"Scholz did not agree to this procedure in the conversation, but asked for written information to better understand the procedure," said the German spokesperson, adding that the previous Group of Seven agreement remained.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Leslie Adler

