FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he favours a new round of European Union sanctions on Iran next week.

"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the political leadership," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Pravin Char











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.