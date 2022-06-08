Germany's Scholz fills Ukraine's Zelenskiy in on Putin call -govt spokesperson

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed over the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his May 28 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy and Scholz also discussed the situation in Ukraine and agreed that everything needed to be done to get Ukraine's grain exports out of the country, especially by sea routes, said the spokesperson.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

